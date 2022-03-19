St. Clair College to keep mask mandate until May 1

St. Clair College has announced the mask mandate stay in place until May, even though the province wide requirements will be lifted in Ontario on Monday.

In a statement on social media, St. Clair College said they will continue to mandate masks on campus until the end of the winter 2022 semester on May 1.

The Ontario government is removing mask mandates at most indoor settings, including schools, on March 21. Institutions can choose to keep the mandates in place.

St. Clair College says the safety of students and staff is there top priority and this mandate is one step to ensure the succcessul completion of the semester.

St. Clair College will continue to mandate masks on campus, until the end of the Winter 2022 semester on May 1, 2022.



Additionally, effective March 21, 2022, St. Clair College will no longer require staff and students to complete a daily COVID screening questionnaire. pic.twitter.com/vmGfejYRAp

However the college is dropping the daily COVID screening questionnaire on March 21.

The University of Windsor is keeping its vaccination and mask policies in place until at least the end of April.