St. Clair College urges province to allow three-year degree programs

St. Clair College officials are urging the provincial government to approve policy changes that would allow them to broaden their career-specific degree programs.

The college says Ontarians overwhelmingly support proposals to expand the range of career-focused degree programs at colleges, with a new poll finding nearly 70 per cent supporting the creation of three-year degree program.

The proposed changes would include the creation of new three-year degree programs, an increase in the number of four-year degree programs and the creation of master’s degree programs in specialized technical areas such as robotics and animation.

College President Patti France says the changes would create more career options for graduates, including new opportunities to advance into management positions.

Ontario’s colleges currently offer a mix of four-year degree programs, two-year and three-year diploma programs, in-class apprenticeship training and post-graduate certificate programs for university and college graduates.

France says the three-year diplomas that Ontario colleges currently offer are out-of-sync with academic standards in other parts of the world.

“The completion of a minimum of three years of study at a postsecondary institution, regardless of its educational format, merits the designation of a ‘degree,’” she said. “Expanding the degree programs at colleges will help more students acquire the specialized expertise sought by employers.”

Unifor and automotive company Flex N Gate wrote letters of support for the credential reform that colleges seek from the provincial government.

“Ontario’s college system graduates are consistently motivated, skilled and talented contributors to our companies,” stated Guido Benvenuto, Flex N Gate’s vice president of engineering. “Within our companies, their exemplary college learning experience results in the kind of technical and leadership attributes that are fully consistent with a degree designation.”

Dino Chiodo, director of auto for Unifor, said his union strongly supports the college’s initiative to respond to the evolving skills needs of the auto industry as the auto industry transitions to electric vehicles.

“Enhancing access to pathways to degree level educational programming at St. Clair is crucial to ensuring that Unifor members and other workers in the Windsor-Essex region can fully support and benefit from this auto industry transition,” said Chiodo.

The online survey of more than 1,000 Ontario adults was conducted last month by Innovative Research. Overall, the research found strong support for broadening the colleges’ range of degree programs.

Specific survey results can be viewed online.