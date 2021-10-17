St. Clair men's soccer heading to OCAA quarter finals

The St. Clair Saints beat Welland, Ont.'s Niagara Knights 2-0 Saturday night to advance to the OCAA soccer quarter finals.

Officials said it was the first ever playoff win for the Saints in the new Acumen Stadium.

The Saints opened the scoring in the first half with a goal off a corner kick, while Niagara lost their starting goalie in the 28th minute after a scuffle of the ball.

At the end of the first half, St. Clair had 12 shot attempts while Niagara had six.

Windsor scored their second and final goal in th 64th minute.

Niagara kept up the pressure in the last 20 minutes, but were unable to put any of their 10 shots into the back of the net. The Saints managed seven shots in the back half.

The Saints head to Oshawa on Oct. 23 to face the Durham Lords. The winner advances to the OCAA Final Four at the end of the month.