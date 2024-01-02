St-Hubert delivery car fire extinguished in Ottawa’s east-end
Ottawa firefighters extinguished a St-Hubert delivery car fire in the city’s east-end on Tuesday.
Ottawa Fire Services responded to a report of a fire in one of the restaurant’s delivery cars in the 1700 block of St-Laurent Boulevard around 12:10 p.m.
Four minutes after the initial call, firefighters were on scene and quickly extinguished the fire before it spread into the building that is only 4 ft. away from the burning car.
Fire crews say they are still on scene ventilating some residual smoke which made its way into the restaurant.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters have extinguished a vehicle fire at the @sthubert location in the 1700 block of St-Laurent before it could spread to the restaurant. At approx. 12:10, a 9-1-1 caller reported one of the restaurant’s delivery cars was fully engulfed in flames and was 4ft from the… pic.twitter.com/Fga3ZmsCb7— Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) January 2, 2024
-
Suspect sought after verbal fight results in man being assaulted in downtown TorontoPolice are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a man in downtown Toronto more than two months ago.
-
City wants residents to give input on commemorative street namingThe City of Ottawa wants to hear from people to modernize its current street naming policy.
-
Councillors raising questions about LRT maintenance after latest shutdownOne day after the city’s light rail system was partially shutdown for a structural inspection, some councillors want to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
-
Man, 42, allegedly locked woman in washroom of Toronto restaurant and sexually assaulted herA 42-year-old man allegedly locked a woman in a downtown restaurant washroom before sexually assaulting her and taking some of her belongings, Toronto police said.
-
Calgary astronaut prepares for upcoming Artemis II missionThis year could be a historic one when it comes to Canada's involvement in space exploration, and Alberta will be well represented in the country's ongoing pursuit of the final frontier.
-
Muslim community to reopen 'deep wound' caused by London, Ont. truck attackA two-day sentencing hearing will begin Thursday for the man convicted of killing four members of the same Muslim family in June of 2021. Members of Windsor’s Muslim community plan to attend to offer support.
-
Toronto police investigating hate-motivated arson, graffiti at deli in North YorkToronto police are investigating suspected hate-motivated arson and graffiti at a deli in North York on Wednesday.
-
Gas leak prompts evacuation in Wolseley area: cityEmergency crews have evacuated several homes in the Wolseley area due to a gas leak.
-
75-year-old man lives in shed as demand for shelter this winter surges in BarrieThe harsh reality of homelessness is unmistakable in Barrie as makeshift shelters and encampments pop up across the city for those with no place to call home as winter temperatures start to plummet.