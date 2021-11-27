St. Jacobs Farmers' Market opens for Holiday Sip 'n Shop

The holiday season was in full swing at the St. Jacobs Farmers' Market on Friday for the second installment of the district's first-ever Holiday Sip 'n Shop artisan night market.

The Market Building, Market Tent, Peddler's Village and Log Cabin were open to the public with local artisan vendors setting up outdoor stalls for patrons to enjoy.

In the market courtyard, organizers set up a fully licensed beer garden that featured live music.

"We’ve always been wanting to create a community gathering area," St. Jacobs Farmers' Market manager Megan Malcolmson told CTV News. "The community has turned out and really supported our vendors and all of the local artisans."

The night market opened for the first time on Nov. 12 before reopening for its final Holiday Sip 'n Shop on Friday. Malcolmson hopes the holiday market can become an annual event.

"We've had so much fun doing this and welcoming everyone here that I think this is something that we can continue to grow on. We absolutely will be doing this again next year for Christmas," Malcomson assured.

The market reopened Saturday for a daytime holiday art market from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

More information on news and events can be found on the St. Jacobs Market District website.