St. Jacobs kicks off annual sparkle holiday shopping event

Those in St. Jacobs are getting a chance to support local with a sparkle.

The village kicked off its annual St. Jacobs Sparkles holiday shopping event Friday night.

The 17-day event features carolers, a community Christmas tree, lights, decorations, and special features.

Hot apple cider was available from the firefighter burn barrel Friday night and will return next Friday from 5-8 p.m.

Santa is set to visit the village on Saturdays from 1-4 p.m.

Live music and horse drawn trolley rides are also on tap for various times.

Organizers are asking anyone attending to wear a mask and respect physical distancing guidelines.