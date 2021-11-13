St. Jacobs kicks off annual sparkle holiday shopping event
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Those in St. Jacobs are getting a chance to support local with a sparkle.
The village kicked off its annual St. Jacobs Sparkles holiday shopping event Friday night.
The 17-day event features carolers, a community Christmas tree, lights, decorations, and special features.
Hot apple cider was available from the firefighter burn barrel Friday night and will return next Friday from 5-8 p.m.
Santa is set to visit the village on Saturdays from 1-4 p.m.
Live music and horse drawn trolley rides are also on tap for various times.
Organizers are asking anyone attending to wear a mask and respect physical distancing guidelines.
-
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Norfolk CountyA man has been charged with multiple drug-related offences following a traffic stop by Ontario Provincial Police in Norfolk County on Friday.
-
-
Ontario reports 666 new cases of COVID-19, seven additional deathsOntario health officials are reporting 666 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
-
Public input wanted for Tecumseh economic development strategyThe Town of Tecumseh is seeking public input for an economic development strategy aimed at boosting businesses in the area.
-
Police deem suspicious death in Dartmouth a homicide, identify victimHalifax Regional Police says a suspicious death in Dartmouth early Saturday morning has been ruled a homicide.
-
Message in a barrel: Myrtle Beach trash bin makes landfall in IrelandA trash bin from Myrtle Beach in South Carolina was found 5,500 kilometres away on the western coast of Ireland.
-
Smog chokes Indian capital as air pollution levels soarNew Delhi's air quality index fell into the "very poor" category on Sunday, according to SAFAR, India's main environmental monitoring agency, and in many areas levels of the deadly particulate matter reached around six times the global safety threshold.
-
Gadhafi's son announces candidacy for president of LibyaThe son and one-time heir apparent of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi announced Sunday his candidacy for the country's presidential election next month, Libya's election agency said.
-
New Brunswick to reopen schools after tentative agreement reachedThe New Brunswick government is expected to provide more details Sunday about the reopening of schools across the province.