St. Jacobs Market District hosts Summer Social event

The St. Jacobs Farmers' Market welcomed people into the evening Friday for a very special event.

The Summer Social patrons were greeted by live music and had the usual vendors, food, and drinks they'd find during the daytime market.

"It's a whole different market experience here at night with the lights," said Joanna Loebach, general manager of the district. "It's so much of a chill vibe where you can walk around more with your friends. It's more of a hangout."

There was also music trivia, swing dancing, axe throwing, and several other activities available.

"I just played music bingo for the first time and now I'm addicted," said Kitchener-Conestoga MP Tim Louis.