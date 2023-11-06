St. James shooting incident now being investigated as homicide
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
A shooting incident in Winnipeg’s St. James area on Sunday is now being investigated as a homicide.
The shooting took place around 1 a.m. on Sunday in the 1800 block of Portage Avenue.
When officers with the Winnipeg Police Service got to the scene, they found two men with gunshot wounds.
The men were taken to the hospital in critical condition, where one has since died from his injuries. The other victim has been upgraded to stable condition.
The deceased has been identified as Lawrence Evan Pruden, 27. His family has been notified.
The Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information or video surveillance that could help investigators is asked to police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
