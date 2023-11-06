St. John's Pudding Factory embarks on 73rd year making Christmas puddings

A holiday tradition continues in Kitchener today.

Since 1949, volunteers at St John’s Church have been making Christmas puddings as a fundraiser. This year, organizers say lower order numbers have not dampened the spirit of giving back.

“There still seems to be a demand or appetite, literally, I like to think for the puddings themselves. People still like their puddings,” said pudding factory coordinator Charles Stuart.

The goal was to make 1,500 pounds of pudding this year, but lower numbers have resulted in only 850 pounds of pudding ordered.

“For reasons that are varied and can only be speculated on, the corporate orders are way down, so that’s made a difference in several hundred pounds of puddings that we produce,” Stuart said.

Despite this, it has not stopped a wave of first time volunteers from signing up to help keep the tradition alive.

Laura Penchuk decided to volunteer for the first time.

“It’s great to be part of a bigger fabric and to give back and to know people find such value in doing this sort of thing,” she said. “We’re happy to contribute, I’m glad to be here today.”

Victoria Stojanov also decided to lend hand for the first time, hoping to keep old traditions new. She says some of the volunteers who have been helping for decades were there to make sure no steps were missed.

“We had one of the more tenured people come and check everything, so it was easy to see that side of that”, Stojanov said.

Those who have put in over five decades of volunteering say it’s nice to know the baton will be passed on to the next generation. Mindy Hurley and Jean Wright have been volunteering for over 50 years and say they have lots reasons why they keep coming back.

“The favorite job is eating the pudding, after it’s made,” they both said. “I love when I see them all out on the table and you cover them up and leave them and know that, that’s it… my favorite part.”

Although the time has passed to put an order in for 2023 season, Stuart says there is a waiting list to get the leftovers.

They encourage people who are interested to contact St. John’s Church.