An employee with the Newfoundland and Labrador RCMP has tested positive for COVID-19 according to a news release on Monday.

The employee who tested positive was working at the St. John’s RCMP Headquarters, which will be closed to public on Monday as additional sanitization processes take place.

The employee is self-isolating and contact tracing is underway by public health.

Police say anyone identified as a close contact with the positive case will receive further direction from public health.

"RCMP N.L. has also notified the employee's immediate co-workers who had contact," wrote RCMP N.L., in a news release on Monday. "This employee has no contact with members of the public for work purposes and also had no contact with any member of the public who visited Headquarters."

Meanwhile, the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association said today it was concerned about the potential for community spread of COVID-19 after two people tested positive for the disease at Mount Pearl Senior High School.

Association president Dean Ingram says in a statement that health precautions for schools are less stringent than for other public places in the province.

Health officials reported one new case of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday.

With files from the Canadian Press.