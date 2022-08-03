St. John's regatta and civic holiday for N.L. capital postponed because of wind
A weather-dependent holiday in Newfoundland and Labrador's capital city is being postponed because of high winds.
The 204th Royal St. John's Regatta rowing races were supposed to go ahead today on Quidi Lake in St. John's, N.L., after a two-year pandemic hiatus.
However, regatta committee vice-president Ashley Peach told reporters this morning that officials decided the forecasted wind gusts of up to 40 kilometres per hour would make conditions unsafe for rowers.
Peach said the committee will meet again Thursday morning at 5:30 a.m. to take a look at the forecast and decide if races can go ahead or whether they should be postponed another day.
The Royal St. John's Regatta bills itself as the oldest organized sporting event in North America, and it attracts tens of thousands of people each year.
Residents of St. John's get a civic holiday on whatever day the races take place.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2022.
