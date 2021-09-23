St. Joseph’s Catholic High School students happy to be back

Missing a week of school was too much for some Windsor high school students, who were happy to be back Thursday morning.

Students at St. Joseph’s Catholic High School were dismissed on Sept. 15 after a COVID-19 outbreak. There were five positive cases reported.

“I find it very difficult to be online,” said student Daniel Akinbine. “A bit concerned because there might be some kids who lied to about being vaccinated or the results of COVID. As long as they’re following the rules in the school I think everything will be fine.”

Morgan Toop said she wasn’t surprised the school was shut down and hopes she doesn’t end up back home .

“I don’t want to go back online again,” said Toop.

Nicole Dupuis, CEO of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, said the school was shutdown to ensure the spread wasn’t bigger than they thought it might be.

“We want to make sure we can get students out,” said Dupuis. “Look at the situation, look at our data and ensure that it doesn’t get bigger than it should.”

Dupuis is happy with outcome at St. Joe’s.

“Not seeing widespread transmission is positive,” said Dupuis.

With high transmission and positivity rates the health unit is trying to keep everyone in school. Dupuis, said their message is to “get vaccinated.”

The health unit will be back at the school tomorrow offering opportunities to get vaccinated.

“Anytime we have a dismissal, we are than trying to follow up with the school students and offer vaccination on site at the school,” added Dupuis.

St. Joe’s principal Danielle Desjardins said COVID-19 protocols are in place to keep students safe.

“We feel confident we have a safe learning space students and for students and we’re just excited to welcome the students back to school today,” Desjardins.

As cases and dismissals continue Catholic board director of education Emelda Byrne says they are taking the situation day by day.

“Our schools are ready,” she said.

There are seven schools listed in outbreak status in Windsor-Essex.