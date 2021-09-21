St. Joseph’s Catholic High School to reopen Thursday

Students at St. Joseph’s Catholic High School will be returning to the classroom Thursday after a COVID-19 outbreak forced the school to close about a week ago.

The Windsor Catholic District School Board says the students who were confirmed cases of the virus and any students who had been identified as high-risk contacts have now completed their isolation period and have been cleared by the health unit to go back to school.

“We have consulted closely with the Windsor Essex County Health Unit and have determined that students may begin to return to school and resume following their regular schedules on Thursday,” a message from the board says. “The school has been inspected by the health unit, we have reviewed and completed our COVID-19 preparedness checklist, and have been approved to reopen.”

The entire school community was dismissed on Wednesday, Sept. 15 after the health unit declared an outbreak. There were five student cases of the virus confirmed at the time, the board announced the school would be closed as a precaution.

The board says any students who have received a letter from WECHU directing them to continue isolating until a date later than Thursday, Sept. 23 must continue to follow those directions.

WECDSB reminds students to continue with their daily screen each morning and complete their attestation forms before going to school.

In addition, the health unit will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at St. Joe’s on Friday for anyone 12 years and older who wanted to receive the shot.