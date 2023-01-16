St. Joseph's first Ontario hospital to switch to 'green' masks

A switch made by St. Joseph's Health Care London is a safe one for the planet.

Masks that are medical grad, biodegradable and compostable are being worn by hospital staff and visitors.

The alternative masks are made from plant-based biopolymers from renewable crop resources with an impressive carbon offset producing 65 per cent less CO2e emissions compared to a synthetic mask over its life cycle.

"We are pleased to lead the way in the province with a switch to a green mask that is a healthy solution for the environment and our care teams," says Lori Higgs, Vice President Clinical Support and Chief Financial Officer at St. Joseph's.

Produced in Winnipeg, the masks selling point to the hospital was the opportunity to reduce consumption of single-use plastics.

Used by the majority of hospitals in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and retirement homes across Canada, the masks began stocking at St. Joseph's the week of December 12 and is expected to be fully implemented by mid-January.

St. Joseph’s is proud to be the first Ontario hospital to start using biodegradable and compostable masks – protecting not just staff, patients and visitors, but the planet too.



Read more about how this switch reduces our environmental impact: https://t.co/ig7i2jpWxJ pic.twitter.com/4gCs2JQP4B