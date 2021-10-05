St. Joseph’s Health Care now mandating vaccines for staff with 90 per cent already vaccinated
As of November 30, St. Joseph’s Health Care London will require all staff, physicians or affiliates to be fully vaccinated.
The mandate is an update in policy and brings them in line with London’s other hospital system London Health Sciences Centre.
To date the hospital says that 90 per cent of staff have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
That leaves hundreds of staff still without full immunization.
“We are now taking the next step,” reads a release sent to CTV London.
If an individual is not vaccinated by the deadline they could dace discipline or termination.
“Any staff, physician or affiliate who is not fully vaccinated or does not have a documented medical exemption by Nov. 30 will no longer be considered fit to work at St. Joseph’s,” said the release.
Staff who work at Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care must provide proof of vaccination by Nov. 15.
The Nov. 30 deadline gives St. Joseph’s staff nearly two months to comply.
Meanwhile the deadline for LHSC staff to receive their second doses is Friday Oct. 8.
