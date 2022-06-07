St. Joseph's in Sudbury expanding to add 36 rehab beds
St. Joseph's Continuing Care in Sudbury has received approval from the Ministry of Health to add 36 rehabilitation beds at a new location in New Sudbury.
Located next to the taxation centre, officials said the goal is to admit the first patients by December 2023.
Two years ago, St. Joseph's opened 60 beds at the Clarion Hotel and more than half of those beds will be moved to the new location.
"We are very excited about this space, as you can see from driving by it's full of big beautiful windows, it's a great place to recuperate for our patients," said Kari Gervais, president and CEO of St. Joseph's Continuing Care Centre.
"The building is roughly 40,000 square feet and the plan is at this point is to take over the whole space."
The cost of the expansion is $19.8 million. The centre plans to launch a capital campaign to raise the local share of $2.7 million.
