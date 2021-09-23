St. Lawrence Market halts indoor dining to avoid dealing with vaccine certificates

Indoor dining will no longer be allowed at one of Toronto’s largest markets due to Ontario’s COVID19 vaccine certificate program.

In a post on social media, the St. Lawrence Market said that in order to easily remain open to customers, they will not be checking for proof of vaccination.

“To avoid closing all the entrances and screening each customer that comes into the market, the indoor seating will be removed until further notice,” they said. “Outdoor picnic tables will continue to be available for people who wish to eat and drink outside.”

“Proof of vaccination is currently not required to shop at the market but masks remain mandatory unless you’re exempt. Please continue to physical distance to keep everyone safe.”

Starting today, indoor dining will not be permitted at the Market due to the Province of Ontario’s proof of vaccination requirements. To avoid closing all the entrances and screening each customer that comes into the Market, the indoor seating will be removed until further notice pic.twitter.com/eEvgBumALC

There are more than 120 vendors in the south market alone, including some that serve hot foods. There is usually seating available both indoors and outdoors where families can enjoy their purchases.

Ontario’s proof-of-vaccination policy went into effect on Sept. 22. Under this policy, patrons wishing to enter select non-essential venues such as restaurants, gyms and movie theatres will be required to show that they have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine 14 days before entering the establishment.

Proof of vaccination is not required to shop for groceries and other essential goods.