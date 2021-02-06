Downtown Toronto residents can now order groceries from the iconic St. Lawrence Market and have them delivered right to their homes.

The partnership between the historic establishment and a Toronto-based online delivery service called “Inabuggy” was announced on Friday.

“As we remind Toronto residents to stay home as much as possible during the ongoing pandemic it’s great to hear about this new option for people to get the food that they need and continue to support the small businesses of St. Lawrence Market,” Mayor John Tory said in a statement.

According to the city, residents who live within five kilometres of the St. Lawrence Market will be able to have their items delivered within one-hour.

As of Saturday, 29 of the market’s vendors were listed on the “Inabuggy” website, including the carousel bakery, Alex Farm Products and Brown Brothers Meat and Poultry.

The city added that “Inabuggy” personal shoppers will handpick the items to ensure quality and freshness.

The service is available between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday. The city says that online prices are the same as they would be at the market and that there is no minimum order size.

There is a $20 “pick, pack and delivery” fee for orders with five or less vendors. A $3 fee will be added for each additional vendor following that.

An order can include items from up to 10 vendors and there is no minimum number of vendors required.

St. Lawrence Market has partnered with @inabuggy to offer customers additional ways to safely shop while supporting small business merchants.



�� Learn more about ordering delivery from @StLawrenceMkt: https://t.co/sf1ht7aJFL pic.twitter.com/0G3dl2lGKz

The St. Lawrence Market has been around since 1803 and is widely recognized as one of Toronto’s most popular food markets.