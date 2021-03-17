St. Lawrence Parks Commission Chair Bob Runciman can't wait to put new funding to work to repair and maintain the sites across eastern Ontario.

"Folks around here are going to see some really positive changes over the next couple of years at Brown's Bay, at Milles Roches near Cornwall," said Runciman at Brown's Bay Beach & Day Use Area on Wednesday.

"We're looking at new canteens, new campgrounds, brand new beach and new seawall. We're concerned about the trees in the parks as well, so we're going start a tree replacement program," Runciman added.

The St. Lawrence Parks Commission will receive nearly $5.5 million in funding, with $4 million going to general repairs and maintenance at historic sites and parks along the seaway.

One million dollars will go towards upgrading sewage and water systems and washroom revitalization.

"A lot of our infrastructure, and sewer and water is a prime example, where some of it is 50, 60 years old, so crying out for replacement renewal, and this government has recognized that and they've increased the capital allocation for this fiscal year," said Runciman.

"I think you're going to see some really exciting transformations in the day use park systems and also in the campground areas as well."

Over $100,000 of the funding will go towards the costs required to comply with provincial public health COVID-19 safety guidelines, like installing barriers and signage.

"We're going to be ready, we're going to open all of the campgrounds this year. They weren't all open last year," Runciman said.

"We want to make sure it's a safe visitor experience. It's looking like another overwhelming camping season and people want to get out of their homes, they want to travel and they want to travel in areas that they know they are going to be safe and we're going to ensure them of that," Runciman added.

"We are looking at adding on additional spaces so we can meet the, what appears to be, a very significant demand."

The St. Lawrence Parks Commission oversees sites from Kingston to the Quebec border, including Upper Canada Village, Fort Henry National Historic Site of Canada, the Long Sault and Thousand Islands Parkways and 14 campgrounds and beach day use areas.

"The St. Lawrence Parks Commission is a powerful economic generator for our province," said Lisa Macleod, Minister of Heritage, Sports, Tourism and Culture Industries.

"This funding will ensure that once it is safe to do so, the 'Parks of the St. Lawrence' will be ready to welcome guests and showcase how Ontario offers the world in one province."