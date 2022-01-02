St. Mary's College sees breakfast program use jump through pandemic

More students are grabbing a bite using a free breakfast program at a Sault high school.

According to St. Mary's College officials, roughly 100 students are now using its free breakfast program since moving it to the front of the school during the pandemic.

That's up from 50 prior to the pandemic, when the school's program was based out of a foods class.

"It really has normalized the use of the program and accessibility with the grab and go items," said Tiziana Palumbo, vice principal. "Students have been more than happy to utilize the program now that it's more visible."

School officials said they moved the program to the front to accommodate for larger space in the pandemic.

Palumbo said it's also helped to de-stigmatize the program, which is traditionally thought of as something for students with food security concerns.

"They're recognizing now that it's really about ensuring everyone has a healthy and nutritious meal to start the day," she said.

School Chaplain Stephanie Parniak said the move has made the program a true success.

But for some students, the more open and visible space can still cause anxiety for those worried about being judged.

"So to accommodate, we do have other places where they can grab a meal," Parniak said.

"We have a Phoenix class, so there's food items available to those students, those are some of our students who might have anxiety, we have independent living skills classes, there's food items there as well."

Parniak added she hopes to continue the program in the front of the school, post pandemic.