St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener supports mandatory COVID-19 vaccines
Premier Doug Ford announced Wednesday he won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccines for hospital workers, so some hospitals are sticking with their own policies.
Lee Fairclough, the president of St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener, issued a statement Thursday saying they support mandatory vaccination for physicians, staff, volunteers and care partners.
It reads: “We continue to trust the science and the data that demonstrates the importance of vaccination in our fight against COVID-19. We will not change course around mandatory vaccinations for anyone that works at or with St. Mary’s. As healthcare providers, it is our responsibility to do everything that we can to protect our patients and our staff.”
Ford called it “complex issue” and making vaccines mandatory could result in the “potential departure of tens of thousands of health-care workers.”
MORE: Doug Ford refuses to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for Ontario's hospital workers
The premier said he would leave “human resourcing decisions up to individual hospitals.”
