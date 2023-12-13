St. Mary’s General Hospital in need of new cardiac equipment

St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener is in need of new cardiac equipment as its current technology nears its end-of-life.

The cardiac catheterization labs, for diagnostic procedures and to treat certain heart conditions, are using equipment that is 11-years-old in one lab and 12-years-old in the other.

The 10-year mark is the expected end-of-life for this equipment, but because of how frequently it is used it does receive regular maintenance.

“Over and above the 18 to 22 patients that we do in a day, we also have to see our emergencies,” said Stefanie Cooper, program manager at the SMGH cardiac catheterization lab.

While the equipment is still works well now, staff said the hospital need to be proactive.

“We’re doing way more volume with the existing equipment than it was meant to do because we have the work of three rooms in two,” said Dr. Brian McNamara, an interventional cardiologist.

Considering the labs perform 4,000 to 5,000 procedures every year, the equipment does accumulate mileage rather quickly.

“It’s like taking a Toyota Corolla and turning it into a New York City cab,” joked McNamara.

Staff said they need to get new equipment before they run into any issues.

“The risk is yes, it could fail,” said Cooper.

Standing in the hospital’s way of new equipment is money. Replacement equipment is not government-funded and they rely solely on donor funding in order to get it -- which the hospital needs more of.

NICOLE'S STORY

Nicole Bakes advocates for the vital equipment because the hospital’s cardiac catheterization lab helped save her life.

“So what I had, it was called a SCAD heart attack. My heart stopped for nine minutes while we were in my driveway and then on the way to St. Mary’s [General Hospital],” said Bakes.

But thanks to doctors and their cardiac equipment, Bakes can now experience some important motherly milestones.

“Without the care of St. Mary’s, I wouldn’t have had my first Christmas with my son, my first Mother’s Day, I got to see my son’s first birthday,” she explained.

It’s cases like that, hospital staff said, that underscores the need for current equipment – not only for better imaging, but so they can continue lifesaving care without missing a beat.

