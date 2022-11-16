St. Mary’s Hospital cancels some elective surgeries, limits excess ER visitors

St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener says it is canceling some elective surgeries this week, due in part to a high number of admissions to the emergency department.

The hospital is also asking those visiting the emergency department to refrain from bringing additional people unless necessary.

Both announcements came Wednesday evening, with the hospital citing high bed occupancy on the inpatient units and continued staffing pressures as reasons for these measures.

"We must cancel some elective surgeries for the rest of this week," the hospital said on Twitter. "Patients are being contacted, and their procedures will be re-booked as quickly as possible."

The hospital also said visitors may be asked to leave if they are not required.

“Patients requiring care will be prioritized based on urgency, regardless of the hospital you choose to go to. If your need is less urgent, we ask that you please be prepared for longer wait times,” the hospital said.

