St. Mary's Hospital cardio-pulmonary rehab clinic moves to new space in Waterloo
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Katherine Hill
The cardio-pulmonary rehabilitation clinic operated by St. Mary's General Hospital has moved to a new location in Waterloo.
On Thursday, officials opened the new space at Medical Centre 2 at 435 The Boardwalk.
The clinic features a walking track, assessment rooms and exercise stress testing labs. Officials added the new location at The Boardwalk is located along a bus route, making it accessible for Waterloo Region residents.
The clinic was previously located on Bathurst Drive.
In a news release, hospital officials said the lab helps people achieve a "heart-healthy lifestyle through exercise and education around risk factors."
