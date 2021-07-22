St. Mary's Hospital cardio-pulmonary rehab clinic moves to new space in Waterloo

The cardio-pulmonary rehabilitation clinic operated by St. Mary's General Hospital has moved to a new location in Waterloo.

On Thursday, officials opened the new space at Medical Centre 2 at 435 The Boardwalk.

The clinic features a walking track, assessment rooms and exercise stress testing labs. Officials added the new location at The Boardwalk is located along a bus route, making it accessible for Waterloo Region residents.

The clinic was previously located on Bathurst Drive.

In a news release, hospital officials said the lab helps people achieve a "heart-healthy lifestyle through exercise and education around risk factors."