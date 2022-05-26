St. Mary's Road shooting sends man to hospital

One man was taken to the hospital on Thursday morning following a shooting on St. Mary’s Road.

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service were called to the incident in the 500 block of St. Mary’s Road just after 5:30 a.m.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man in 20s with injuries. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was later upgraded to unstable condition.

The major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.