St. Mary’s students, staff aim to raise $70,000 for cancer research
Eager students and staff filled the track at St. Mary’s High School in Kitchener on Friday.
The Relay for Life run collects donations for cancer research.
St. Mary’s is aiming to raise $70,000 this year to support the Canadian Cancer Society.
Participants travelled around the track to symbolize the perseverance and action needed to change the future of cancer.
Organizer Shawna Kropf said it’s amazing to see the number of students participating and wants to celebrate their passion for the cause.
"I think cancer by itself is so scary, and I think that, for our students, we just want to remind them that when you come together and support each other, hope is there, and even when something feels scary like a cancer diagnosis, people are there to support you, that you’re not alone and we really want to teach our children and our students to advocate, and they can create change," Kropf said.
Relay for Life is an annual event that has been held in Canada since 1999.
-
1 dead, 2 in hospital after Surrey crashOne person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Surrey Friday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
Playing sports improves mental health in girls: reportA new Canadian study finds sport has a remarkable impact on mental health, particularly among girls.
-
No new COVID-19-related deaths, no outbreaks reported in Waterloo region this weekThe Region of Waterloo is reporting no new COVID-19-related deaths this week, as well as zero active outbreaks in high-risk settings.
-
Sudbury crews battle fire at family home in AzildaGreater Sudbury firefighters are on the scene Friday afternoon of a fire engulfing a single family home on Notre Dame Street West in Azilda.
-
-
One-year anniversary of Hanover, Ont. fire that displaced over 50 residentsIn the early morning hours on May 19 of last year, a Hanover, Ont. police officer spotted smoke coming from the roof of a downtown rooming house.
-
Cabot Trail relay race kicks off tourism season in Cape BretonIt's a weekend some refer to as “Runners' Christmas,” and indeed, they arrive in the Cape Breton Highlands from all over. The 33rd annual relay race along the 276 kilometres of the Cabot Trail begins Saturday at the Gaelic College in St. Ann's.
-
Toronto Pearson warns of 'unusual activity' around airport this weekendToronto Pearson airport is warning residents they may see some ‘unusual activity’ around the airport.
-
Collision closes portion of LRT line in KitchenerGrand River Transit (GRT) says ION trains are not running between Conestoga Station and Mill Station due to a collision.