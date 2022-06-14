St. Marys ER returns to regular operating hours
The emergency department at St. Marys Memorial Hospital is returning to regular operating hours.
The hospital, located in the town of St. Marys, announced last week that its ER would temporarily close overnight due to staffing shortages.
The planned closure, from 6 p.m. until 7 a.m. the next day, started on Saturday.
Officials said regular hours would resume as of 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
This is not the first time the hospital's ER has closed overnight because of a staffing issue. Back in April, the department was also shut down on several occasions.
St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener, meanwhile, is reminding residents that its ER remains open for emergencies.
Our #EmergencyDepartment in #Kitchener is open 24/7 and is not impacted by closures occurring in the town of St. Marys. Please seek care here if you need it. https://t.co/QExkcW0ozt pic.twitter.com/OKS2ELsWxp— St. Mary's Hospital (@StMarysGenHosp) June 14, 2022
-
-
Popular fashion retailer Simons officially announces Halifax storeSimons, a popular Quebec-based retailer, is officially coming to Atlantic Canada.
-
Wicked weather moves over parts of the region ThursdayThe skies opened up over Simcoe County on Thursday as Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm warning for areas south of Barrie.
-
Freeland to deliver significant speech on inflation and the Canadian economyDeputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is giving what's expected to be a significant speech about the federal government's next steps to address inflation this afternoon.
-
Researchers studying rare fossilized turtle species discovered in Sask.A team of paleontologists are sharing their research into a rare fossilized smooth-shelled turtle specimen discovered in Saskatchewan.
-
Second set of gunshots reported in Kitchener Thursday morningPolice responded to reports of gunshots the area of Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street in Kitchener Thursday morning.
-
Ottawa Bluesfest gets nearly $10M from fedsOttawa Bluesfest is getting a nearly $10-million injection from the federal government ahead of its return to LeBreton Flats next month.
-
Four commercial drivers had alcohol concentrations above zero in OPP blitzOPP officers in Chatham-Kent and Lambton County found four commercial drivers with alcohol concentrations above zero.
-
'Not sort of the sexiest piece of infrastructure': $48.2M in upgrades complete at Saskatoon wastewater plantUpgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment plant totalling $48.2 million have been completed.