St. Marys fire truck intentionally damaged: police
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Stratford police said a fire truck parked along the Thames River in St Marys on Aug. 6 was intentionally damaged.
The damage, which included a broken window and dents on the body of the truck, occurred while the St Marys fire department was conducting water rescue training.
Police said the truck was parked behind a car wash on Thomas Street and believe the damage occurred shortly after 11:00 a.m.
Officials said they believe the damage was caused by an unknown individual who threw rocks at the truck while it was parked and unattended.
-
Sudbury's Kathleen Street reopened after two-vehicle crashSudbury police said Kathleen Street has been reopened in both directions between Notre Dame Avenue and Melvin Street following a crash Tuesday morning.
-
WhatsApp is going to stop letting everyone see when you're onlineTwo new features being introduced on WhatsApp, which will let you choose who can see when you're active, and to leave groups silently, will start rolling out to all WhatsApp users this month.
-
Southwest attendant suffers broken back in hard landingA Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a compression fracture to a vertebra in her upper back during a hard landing last month in California, according to federal safety investigators.
-
Periods of drizzle, then mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday in OttawaEnvironment Canada’s weather forecast calls for periods of drizzle ending late morning, then a mix of sun and cloud.
-
One dead, two others hurt after collision in TorontoOne person is dead and two others are in serious condition after a two-vehicle collision on the border between Toronto and Vaughan on Tuesday morning.
-
Ottawa facing crossing guard shortageThe Ottawa Safety Council is looking to recruit close to 100 new guards to provide safety at intersections across the capital.
-
Tractor operator killed in rollover southeast of Tillsonburg, Ont. identifiedNorfolk OPP have identified the person killed in a farm tractor rollover crash last week.
-
Ashton Kutcher says he battled the debilitating disease vasculitis. Here's what it isAshton Kutcher revealed Monday he had battled a serious autoimmune disease that affected his hearing, sight and ability to walk for more than a year.
-
Anne Heche remains in critical condition as police continue to investigate her car crashAnne Heche has remained in critical condition since crashing her vehicle into a Los Angeles residence on Friday, according to a new representative for the actress.