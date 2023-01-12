St. Marys man arrested following three-hour stand-off

A St. Marys man is facing charges after allegedly repeatedly blasting an air raid siren and threatening to kill his neighbour and their dog.

Stratford police were called to the area of Park Lane and Thomas Street around 10:30 a.m. Thursday for a complaint of someone uttering threats to kill his neighbour and their dog.

Police arrived at the scene to find the man had barricaded himself inside his home. Officers tried to make contact with the man who police say repeatedly threatened to hurt the officers on scene.

Police say further investigation found the man had also repeatedly blasted an air raid siren at “all hours of the day and night for the past couple days.”

The 54-year-old man was known to police and currently had warrants on file after failing to attend court for a number of charges, including assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, as well as assault with a weapon, resisting arrest, dangerous operation of a vehicle and flight from police.

Police secured the area surrounding the man’s home “as a result of the danger posed to the public,” police said.

Following attempts from police to negotiate, police say the man refused to speak with police and turn himself over. The Stratford Police Service Tactical Unit instead had to go inside the house to arrest the man.

By 1:38 p.m., the man was arrested without incident. He was taken to the police station where he was held in custody to attend a bail hearing. As a result, the man is facing a charges of mischief and uttering threats.