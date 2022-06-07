St. Marys woman pleads guilty to the 1985 death of her baby daughter
CTV News Kitchener Writer-Reporter
Jennifer K. Baker
A St. Marys woman has been sentenced to 18-months of community sentence for killing her baby daughter in 1985.
Katherine Thompson, now 62, was originally charged with first-degree murder.
She pleaded guilty on Tuesday to the reduced charge of infanticide.
On October 20, 2021, Perth County OPP launched an investigation into the 1985 death of Meghan Thompson.
She was only 25 days old at the time.
The next day police arrested her mother.
Thompson said she was suffering from postpartum depression at the time of her daughter's death.
