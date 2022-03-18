St. Patrick's Day celebrations led to few problems, Vancouver police say

Most Vancouverites were on their best behaviour for St. Patrick's Day and Thursday marked the first full-scale celebration of the cherished Irish holiday since the pandemic began.

Bars and pubs across British Columbia were packed, as people celebrated not only the luck of the Irish, but also a return to pre-pandemic life.

“Last night was steady but relatively uneventful, and I thought it would have been busier,” tweeted Insp. Sandra Glendinning of the Vancouver Police Department early Friday morning.

She described it as a quiet night, but did note a number of St. Patrick’s Day related calls including bar fights and impaired driving infractions.

Restaurants, bars and pubs saw big crowds Thursday as people celebrated an uninhibited St. Patrick’s Day for the first time in two years.

Gastown’s Blarney Stone was full with people drinking, singing and dancing by the early afternoon.

It was a stark contrast to celebrations two years prior.

The night before St. Patrick's Day 2020, Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart ordered downtown bars and restaurants to close for the big day.

It was the first of many health measures that would hammer the hospitality industry.

The Irish Heather, which called Gastown home for decades, was forced to relocate just to survive the pandemic.

But even 2022's celebrations didn't come completely restriction free.

Bars are still checking vaccine passports, but mask mandates, capacity limits and a ban on dancing are gone.

"It's so awesome. Just seeing this many people in one room again is crazy,” said a woman enjoying celebrations at the Blarney Stone.

"I feel like everybody's really stoked to be here and the no masks is pretty awesome too,” added another.

VPD had extra officers patrolling downtown for the night.

It also had a number of roadblocks to ensure people were celebrating responsibly.

Const. Tania Visintin described it as a quiet night in terms of policing.

“The demeanor on Granville was great. Large crowds, yes, but our officers were there, positioned accordingly and able to disperse anything from escalating,” said Visintin.

She says people have for the most part been respectful of the rules still in place.

“If a restaurant does require you wear a mask or even show your vaccine card, just adhere to those rules. Businesses are just trying to do their jobs. They're trying to stay afloat and I think we should support them any way that we can, and just really abide by those rule,” she said.

Although there were some tickets handed out to party goers Thursday night, there were no arrests, according to Visintin.