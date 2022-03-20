St. Patrick's Day, mask mandate, spring forecast: Top stories of the week

St. Patrick's Day Waterloo: Massive crowds descend on Marshall Street after Ezra Avenue fenced off

After two years of subdued celebrations, St. Patrick’s Day parties in Waterloo made a major comeback on Thursday. In anticipation of large crowds gathering on Ezra Avenue – the site of unsanctioned student parties during pre-pandemic St. Patrick's Days – the City of Waterloo installed fencing along the road on Monday.

On Thursday, students moved the party a block away to Marshall Street.

"It's kind of liberating, in a way, to know that we're getting back to the student lifestyle," one person taking part in festivities said.

Officials with Grand River Hospital said their emergency department saw between 20 and 30 people on Thursday because of St. Patrick’s Day festivities. Around 70 per cent were treated for intoxication or injury due to intoxication, a spokesperson said.

By Thursday evening, the party had shifted to Uptown Waterloo.

“You can see the amount of people that are enjoying themselves,” said Gabriel Cojocariu, owner of The Falls Road from inside his packed pub. “They're loving being here. They're missing their friends, they're missing seeing everybody. Sharing a pint and the experience.”

Region of Waterloo council repeals face covering bylaw

The Region of Waterloo will lift its mask mandate at the same time the province does.

On Wednesday, regional council voted unanimously to repeal its face covering bylaw effective March 21, in line with the province.

Masks will no longer be required stores, malls, restaurants, hotels, gyms, and other locations, but will still be required on public transit, in hospitals and medical clinics, and in congregate settings and long-term care homes until April 27.

"There is a caution as we ease restrictions and as we ease the mandatory mask requirement," said Regional chair Karen Redman. "People still need to be cautious."

Mysterious 'loud explosion' sound rocks Victoria Park neighbourhood

The neighbourhood around Kitchener's Victoria Park has been trying to figure out where a mysterious noise is coming from. Neighbours say they first started hearing it three to four weeks ago and add that it sounds like a loud explosion, truck backfiring, gunfire, or a canon going off.

Turns out, the spring melt, combined with a series of unfortunate events at the Ukrainian Catholic Centre on Michael Street, are the reason for the sounds.

"Basically it was the cold," said Father Myroslaw Tataryn. "We've had a really bad winter, and speaking with the insurance people they said they're not surprised.

"There was a problem with the boiler, and then some of the pipes froze and burst, so we've had issues."

A flood in the basement led to the centre needing two generators.

"The temporary heating system that was set up by the cleaner was having a noise problem unfortunately. We're sorry, we didn't plan it."

Kitchener signs defaced with 'hate-motivated' graffiti

Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating after several homemade signs were defaced in Kitchener with a pro-war symbol. Police said around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday, they received a report of “hate-motivated" graffiti in a Chicopee neighbourhood.

The signs consisted of a handwritten note, taped to a wooden board, which read: "Ukraine needs our help." It also listed items needed by Ukrainian refugees and included a drop-off location for donations.

Several signs now have a large "Z" spray-painted over them.

On Sunday, however, the creator of the signs says she's seen an outpouring of support and donations since they were defaced.

Spring forecast: Expect wild temperature swings in Waterloo Region

Rob Kuhn, a meteorologist with Environment Canada says Waterloo Region residents could see “four seasons in one week” throughout spring.

“The average temperature appears to be near normal,” Kuhn said of the spring forecast. “The total precipitation looks to be higher [wetter] than average,” he explained. “Hence, [spring] is expected to be unsettled with temperatures going up and down like a roller coaster.”

Waterloo Region normally receives 217.9 mm of precipitation between March and May.

“I think the temperature swings will be very large and dramatic at times,” Kuhn said. “I would not be surprised if we see 20 to 25 C along with chance of summer-style thunderstorms during our warmest days, with the possibility of accumulating snow on our coldest days between warm spells.”

From the week of Mar. 14-20, Waterloo Region saw sunny skies, snow, temperatures in the double digits, fog warnings, and rain.