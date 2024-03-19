St. Patrick’s Day parties result in fewer bylaw complaints
St. Patrick’s Day celebrations seemed much quieter in Waterloo’s University District this year, but what do the numbers show?
The city said the municipal enforcement team responded to 75 complaints between 5 p.m. on March 15 and 7 a.m. on March 18. Those were primarily calls for noise, nuisance and lot maintenance.
During the same period, bylaw issued 16 tickets: five were for noise ($400), three were for public urination ($400), three were for a nuisance party ($800), two were for nuisance noise ($800), another two were for occupying a roof ($800), and one was for operating a business without a license ($400).
In 2023, Waterloo bylaw said there were 30 charges laid and 916 tickets handed out for traffic and parking violations on March 17.
CTV News reached out to Waterloo regional police to find out how many charges resulted from the weekend celebrations but they said those statistics aren’t available at this time.
In 2023 Waterloo regional police said they laid 232 charges during St. Patrick’s Day 2023 festivities, including the arrest of 18 people.
-
Volt hockey program seeks donations to help kids take part in sportsA local charity that offers a free accessible alternative to hockey for children across Alberta is looking for help.
-
Red Deer stabbing, biting rampage finds victim in hospital, man chargedA Red Deer man has been charged with several counts of assault after a stabbing rampage that injured two men and a police officer, and saw another officer bitten.
-
B.C. funds 2,000 new affordable homes for renters in Metro VancouverSeventeen new housing projects are set to add nearly 2,000 new affordable homes for renters in Metro Vancouver through British Columbia's community housing fund.
-
-
Sask. couple adds personality and character to forgotten driftwoodA retired Melfort couple is taking their unique hobby all around the province with the help of their family.
-
'Our health-care system is failing,' says family of partially paralyzed man taken to motel instead of long-term care facilityThe family of an Edmonton man who suffered a stroke is "very frustrated" with the province after he was taken to a motel instead of a long-term care facility when he was released from hospital.
-
Petition to rename Highway 400 for Canadian music legend Gordon LightfootA petition to rename Highway 400 after Canadian music legend Gordon Lightfoot is rapidly gaining support online.
-
As wildfire season nears, northern Ont. township calls for better preparationIn the wake of last summer’s devastating wildfires, a northern Ontario mayor is calling on the federal and provincial governments to be better prepared this summer.
-
Lethbridge gardeners preparing for potentially dry summerIn a matter of weeks, gardens across Lethbridge and southern Alberta will start to bloom.