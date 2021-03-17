Public health officials are urging St. Patrick's Day revellers to follow physical distancing and other anti-pandemic guidelines today.

The main concern is that gatherings and celebrations could turn into COVID-19 super-spreader events.

Some provinces and cities have put new restrictions in place; others will rely on existing measures.

The Irish embassy in Ottawa is holding a virtual event instead of a traditional reception.

British Columbia has ordered bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol at 8 p.m., while pubs in Atlantic Canada will be closed or have limited seating,

Niagara Falls will be lit green for 15 minutes on the hour tonight.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2021.