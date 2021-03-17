Temporary restrictions alcohol sales go into effect Wednesday as British Columbians celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Health officials say the rules are meant to prevent an explosion of new cases of COVID-19.

The ban goes into effect at 8 p.m. and lasts until Thursday morning.

It affects liquor at bars, restaurants and liquor stores, similar to the health order brought in for New Year’s Eve.

“This is probably the last time we’ll ever have to do this significantly. We’re going to start to see an increase, or rather a removal of restrictions in time probably starting April. So if we’re patient, we can get there faster,” said Ian Tostenson, President and CEO of the BC Restaurant Association.

St. Patrick’s is typically one of the biggest nights of the year for bars.

“What you can do is go in with six people and sit down and have a quiet beer and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in a very muted a way,” explained Tostenson.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says the move is meant to protect staff and customers and to prevent a spike of new cases in the days and weeks to come, as B.C. has seen around previous holidays.

Henry announced the ban last Thursday.

WorkSafeBC will have inspectors out in force Tuesday and Vancouver police is also expected to step up patrols.

Last year bars and restaurants in Vancouver were forced to completely shut down, with just one day’s notice ahead of St Patrick's Day.

Many St. Patrick’s Day celebrations have gone virtual this year including CelticFest Vancouver.