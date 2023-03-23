St. Rose du Lac RCMP execute two drug busts in four days
RCMP in Ste. Rose du Lac have been busy this week, executing two separate drug busts near the central Manitoba community.
The first was on Mar. 17, when Mounties served a search warrant at a home on Ebb & Flow First Nation. Officers seized about 26 grams of cocaine, seven grams of methamphetamine, some cash, and other drug-related paraphernalia.
A 34-year-old woman from Ebb & Flow First Nation faces several drug-related charges. She was released on a promise to appear in court.
On Mar. 20, RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence in Bacon Ridge, Man. More than $35,000 in cash was seized, along with 40 grams of cocaine, some prescription pills, unstamped cigarettes, and various drug paraphernalia.
A 55-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman both face drug trafficking charges.
The investigation continues. None of the charges in the two investigations have been proven in court.
