St. Stephen, N.B. man, 26, dies in single-vehicle crash

Police in New Brunswick are investigating after a 26-year-old man from St. Stephen died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

West District RCMP says around 12:50 a.m. police received a report of a crash on Pomeroy Ridge Road.

Officers say they believe the accident occurred when the driver of the vehicle lost control, left the roadway and rolled over.

The lone driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene as a result of his injuries, according to a release.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police believe speed may have been a contributing factor.