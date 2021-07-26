St. Thomas carnival in full swing for first time in 18 months

If you’re seeking some summer fun - look no further.

The famous carnival in St. Thomas is in full swing this weekend first time since the pandemic hit.

“We didn’t have it last year, so we came out this year to take part in it,” says Jason Jackson who visited the Carnival Sunday with his children Jarred and Joelle.

To kick off the fun, St. Anne’s Community Festival teamed up with the World’s Finest Shows to get the rides, games and food trucks up and running.

‘Everything has been great so far, everyone has been so happy to be back and having fun outside and so are we,” says Patrick Jamieson with World’s Finest shows.

“We haven’t been on the road in what 19 months? This feels good to be back to work.”

Families CTV news spoke with, were itching to get their spirits up by dropping down.

“It was scary,” says 9-year-old Danielle Verajeghe who rode the dropzone on Sunday.

“When you first drop down you really have to hold on, it’s very fun and funny.”

Around 3,500 people are allowed to visit the carnival at one time, people are asked to wear face masks and to practice physically distancing measures, Jamieson said.

People having fun at the St. Thomas carnival (Jordyn Read/ CTV News)

“it’s good to get out, it's a nice change for the next 18 months not being able to do much, it's really fun and the kids are excited!” says the Froese family who visited the carnival Sunday.

You may visit the carnival for the rides, games or maybe even the sweet treats - either way it’s all for a good cause.

A portion of the proceeds go right back into the St. Thomas Community to support places that need it most.

“A portion of what we make is going back into the community, it will either be Abused Women, The Grace Cafe, The Food Bank, either or all of those organizations, it feels good,” says Len Parkins with St. Anne’s Community festival.

The festival is located at Ross and Talbot Street in St. Thomas Ont., for more information, click here.