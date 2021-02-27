A St. Thomas woman with terminal cancer was determined to make her daughters birthday a memorable one and with a little help from the community, she did just that.

A drive-by birthday celebration was held for now 12-year-old Lexi on Saturday afternoon.

Sherri, Lexi, and close family members sat outside their home while family, friends, and even London Police Service members drove by their house, honking happy birthday wishes as they passed.



Sherri and her daughter Lexi as seen outside of their home in St. Thomas (Jordyn Read / CTV News)

"I’m happy, very surprised at what just happened…there was too many to count. I feel extremely special today," Lexi said.

The community rallied together to bring Lexi a memory that she will never forget, after Lexi’s mother Sherri was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in October of 2020.

"She’s (Lexi) such a loving giving child, never a dull moment with her."

Sherri said she felt overwhelmed by the communities' generosity.

"It’s absolutely amazing the support and the humanity that has been shown since I became sick…considering this is probably my last birthday with her it's going to be very, very special."

The birthday drive-by surprise was co-organized by 10-year-old Nicholas, who lives down the street.

"I have known Lexi for 10 years. She is one of my best friends. I helped get all the cars to be able to come here. I sent letters to the fire department, to the Jeepers community, to the police…they said they were happy to help."

Michelle Grech helped Nicholas coordinate the event.

Many members of the community also stepped up to show their support, including famous entertainer, Dotsy the Clown.

Dotsy went to Sherri and Lexi’s house to create a happy birthday sign on their front lawn as a gift.

A birthday cake was created and given to Lexi, by Lisa Johnson, Property Evidence Officer, with St. Thomas City Police.

Holding hands tightly, Lexi and Sherri gave thanks to those who showed up to make Lexi’s day extra special.

"We really appreciate what everyone did to make it so special for us," said Sherri.

Lexi told CTV News, that her mother is her best friend and has been there for her, 'forever'.

A Go-fund me page has been created for the family, organized by Full Circle Ranch. If you’d like to donate, click here.