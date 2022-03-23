St. Thomas COVID clinic is moving

The COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic in St. Thomas is on the move.

As of April 1, the clinic at Memorial Arena will move into the health unit’s head office at 1230 Talbot St.

The clinic at the new location will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m..

Also starting next Friday, Southwestern Public Health says clinics will operate on a walk-in basis only.

And individuals will be required to wear a mask at all times.