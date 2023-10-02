St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital reinstating masking in patient-care areas

St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital (STEGH) is reinstating masking in patient-care areas for staff, physicians, and volunteers effective Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Hospital officials say this change aligns with Public Health Ontario‘s guidance as well as other hospitals in the South West region.

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) and St. Joseph’s Health Care London (St. Joseph’s) are also adjusting masking guidelines.

Patients and visitors are required to wear a mask in waiting rooms and when interacting with health care providers. Masks are strongly recommended in public spaces, but not required.

Outpatients with respiratory symptoms must wear a mask at all times while in hospital.

Patients and visitors are required to sanitize their hands when entering the hospital. Visitors who feel unwell should refrain from visiting until they are well.

Masks will continue to be available at main entrances and in care settings.