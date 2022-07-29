St Thomas Firefighter identified as victim in Thursdays fatal motorcycle crash
OPP have identified the person who died after a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in St. Thomas.
According to police, 34-year-old St. Thomas firefighter Nicholas Cheeseman of Port Stanley, the motorcyclist, died as a result of the crash.
“We got a call for a two-vehicle MVC, motor vehicle collision, then an update that it involved a motorcycle vs a car,” said Central Elgin Fire Chief Raymond Ormerod.
At the scene on Elm Street near Coulter Avenue, a motorcycle was in pieces while the SUV sits idle.
OPP confirm the bike was travelling west bound on Elm Street when it collided with an SUV turning left onto Coulter Avenue.
The driver of the SUV did not suffer any injuries.
The crash happened the same day Western Region OPP held a news conference to talk about the “dramatic” in crease in serious and fatal motorcycle crashes.
-
Algoma Steel to commence idling operations in the SaultAlgoma Steel has rejected the final counter-proposal from United Steelworkers Local 2251, the union's negotiating team announced late Friday.
-
Driver crashes into Waterloo home, caught after fleeing scene: WRPSWaterloo regional police have charged a driver they say crashed into a Waterloo home and fled the area.
-
Police looking for three suspicious people who tried to break into Kitchener businessThree suspicious people are being sought by police after reportedly trying to break into a business in Kitchener.
-
Patrol stop catches drunk driver in Temiskaming ShoresA 28-year-old resident of Temiskaming Shores has been arrested following an early morning traffic stop Thursday.
-
Play On brings street hockey tournament back to CalgaryThe Play On Canada street hockey tournament returned to Calgary Saturday and organizers are hoping the event will entice people to get back outside and be active.
-
-
-
What’s open and closed this civic holiday Monday in Toronto?Some businesses and governmental services will be closed or running on modified hours this civic holiday Monday.
-
Recycling truck crashes into traffic lights and wires in Waterloo, driver chargedA driver has been charged after a recycling truck crashed into traffic lights and wires in Waterloo.