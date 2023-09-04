St. Thomas golfer takes home Canadian Women’s Senior Championship

A golfer from St. Thomas, Ont. has won the Canadian Women’s Senior Championship after a neck and neck battle.

Mary-Ann Hayward secured the championship title at Mill River Golf Resort presented BDO on Friday. According to a news release, the day’s final round saw a back-and-ford battle between Hayward and Judith Kyrinis of Thornhill, Ont. with both golfers tied through 11 holes.

Hayward and Kyrinis both held the solo lead during the final seven holes. Hayward’s birdie on 17, combined with Kyrinis’ bogey put Hayward ahead by one heading into the final hole.

This win marks Hayward’s fourth Canadian Women’s Senior Championship, having previous won in 2010, 2011 and 2013.

“I’ve never seen so many two shot swings; we had three in four holes on the back nine over a five-hole stretch. It’s a difficult golf course, the pins are difficult and you can’t beat yourself up over those three putts out there. I made a couple key birdies on hole-14 and 17, you have to remember the good and the shots you take under pressure,” Hayward said in the release. “The competition is very tough, you have some of the best senior golfers in the world here in Canada, it’s not easy to win so you cherish each one.”

In addition to Friday’s win, Hayward has earned exemptions into the 2023 U.S. Women’s Senior Amateur Championship, 2024 Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship, 2024 Canadian Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship and the 2024 U.S. Women’s Senior Open.

Team Ontario, also featuring Hayward, won the Inter-Provincial Team Championship on Thursday with a 14-stroke victory over runner-up Team British Columbia. Terrill Samuel of Etobicoke, Ont., Judith Kyrinis of Thornhill, Ont., and Hayward shot a collective 13-over for Team Ontario to earn the team championship.