St. Thomas man charged for allegedly sharing child pornography with co-workers

A man from St. Thomas has been charged after allegedly sharing a video containing child pornography with his coworkers, Wednesday.

The 43-year-old sent a video through the app, Whatsapp to a group chat consisting of a few employees.

A recipient within the chat contacted police.

The accused turned himself in to the police and was arrested without incident.

The male who was charged with Possession of Child Pornography and Distribution of Child Pornography was later released for a future court date.