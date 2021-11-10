St. Thomas man killed in crash in downtown Aylmer

A 56-year-old St. Thomas man has died following a crash involving a tractor trailer in Aylmer’s downtown core.

The crash between the tractor trailer and an SUV took place around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Talbot Street and King Street.

A witness to the crash tells CTV London that several citizens were on scene immediately after the collision.

A man was found unconscious in the SUV and had to be extricated by first responders.

According to police the force of the collision had caused the SUV to roll and leave the driver pinned.

Life saving measures were attempted however the driver was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The identity of the deceased driver is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

The area was closed off for six hours but has since reopened.