St. Thomas officers and citizens assaulted, London Ont. man charged

A man from London, Ont. has been arrested after St. Thomas police said members of the police service as well as two citizens were assaulted.

Police responded to the incident just before 5:30 p.m. Monday at a bank on Talbot Street after multiple 9-1-1 calls were made in relation to “an out of control male.”

Officers said the suspect had allegedly assaulted two citizens unprovoked, and when police arrived, they said the victims appeared to be suffering from their injuries and in need of medical assistance.

As police attempted to arrest the male and gain control of the situation, they were allegedly physically assaulted.

Officers used a Taser on the suspect male to apprehend the accused.

As a result, a 40-year-old man from London is facing several charges:

Assault a peace officer (two counts)

Assault

Assault with a weapon

Aggravated assault

Mischief

Causing a disturbance

The accused was transported to hospital to be medically assessed. While in hospital, police said an unprovoked assault occurred between the accused and a doctor.

As a result, he is additionally charged with assault. Once medically cleared, the accused was arrested and attended court where he was remanded into custody.