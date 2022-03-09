iHeartRadio

St. Thomas, Ont. man charged after allegedly bilking insurance company

image.jpg

A 48-year old St. Thomas, Ont. man has been charged after he allegedly defrauded an insurance company out of $65,000.

St. Thomas police recently received a complaint and launched an investigation.

The man is accused of working a second job while claiming disability insurance for over two years.

He was taken into custody without incident and released with a future court date.

12