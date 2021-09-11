St. Thomas, Ont. man charged with assault with a weapon after gravel thrown at Justin Trudeau

London, Ont. police have charged a man after gravel was thrown at Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau earlier this week.

The incident happened during a campaign stop in London on Monday.

Trudeau was getting back onto his bus when the stones were thrown, hitting him, party staffers and some journalists.

On Saturday, police announced Shane Marshall, 25, of St. Thomas, has been charged with one count of assault with a weapon.

Marshall was arrested and appeared in court Saturday. His next appearance will be Oct. 6.

Trudeau's campaign stop was met by dozens of supporters of the People's Party of Canada (PPC).

Marshall was the PPC's Elgin-Middlesex-London Riding Association president but was removed from his position by the party two days after the Labour Day incident.