St. Thomas, Ont. man charged with assault with a weapon after gravel thrown at Justin Trudeau
London, Ont. police have charged a man after gravel was thrown at Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau earlier this week.
The incident happened during a campaign stop in London on Monday.
Trudeau was getting back onto his bus when the stones were thrown, hitting him, party staffers and some journalists.
On Saturday, police announced Shane Marshall, 25, of St. Thomas, has been charged with one count of assault with a weapon.
Marshall was arrested and appeared in court Saturday. His next appearance will be Oct. 6.
Trudeau's campaign stop was met by dozens of supporters of the People's Party of Canada (PPC).
Marshall was the PPC's Elgin-Middlesex-London Riding Association president but was removed from his position by the party two days after the Labour Day incident.
-
Public Health Sudbury & Districts warning of three possible COVID-19 exposuresThere are three possible low-risk COVID-19 exposures in the Sudbury area in the last week according to officials.
-
Search for missing swimmer at Port BurwellThe search continues for missing swimmer in Port Burwell, while a Good Samaritan is being credited with saving three others from drowning.
-
Regina first responders remember 9/11 on 20th anniversary20-years-ago, the Twin Towers in New York City were destroyed during a series of terror attacks that left nearly 3,000 people dead and thousands injured on September 11, 2001.
-
Blue Bombers crush Roughriders 33-9 in Banjo Bowl with five touchdowns from their QBsA pair of Blue Bombers quarterbacks led the team to victory on Saturday afternoon.
-
Liberals look to take back Conservative Kildonan-St. Paul ridingThe Federal Election is fast approaching, and in the Kildonan–St. Paul riding, candidates are doing one last round of door-knocking before voters go to the polls.
-
Motorcycle driver charged after wheelie crash on Hwy 7/8A 22-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he did a wheelie and crashed his motorcycle on Highway 7/8 in Kitchener.
-
Town of Meaford remembers 9/11 victims with unique monumentWhile far away from the epicentre of the tragic events of September 11, 2001, the community of Meaford has unique ways to remember the victims.
-
OPP investigating fatal collision in BracebridgeOne person has died in a single-vehicle collision near Bracebridge.
-
Traffic stop leads to seizure of cash and suspected drugs in Grande Prairie, Alta.: RCMPCash and suspected drugs were seized by RCMP in Grande Prairie after a traffic stop earlier this week.