St. Thomas, Ont. man found guilty on child pornography charges

A St. Thomas man who was banned from using the internet or digital networks was found guilty of distributing child pornography Wednesday at the Elgin County Courthouse.

Matthew James Covil, 33, had been originally charged in December of 2020 with several other related offences which were later withdrawn by the Crown.

Covil appeared for the proceedings via Zoom while in custody at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre.

Justice Helen Rady put the matter over to Jan. 9, 2023 when a sentencing hearing date will be selected.