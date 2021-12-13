St. Thomas, Ont. man pleads guilty to impaired driving in crash that killed mom of four

After a brief court appearance, Tyler Besterd, 24, of St. Thomas pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death in connection with the fiery crash that killed a 35-year-old mother of four.

In an agreed statement of facts the court heard how Besterd was driving along Highbury Avenue near Glanworth Drive on Oct. 2, 2020.

His Dodge Ram truck drifted and collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Cindy Devine, 35, (referred to in court as Cindy Kilmer) who was a mother of four young children.

As a result of the crash, Devine’s vehicle caught fire and she was trapped inside. The court heard that witnesses tried to free her but due to the flames they could not get her out and she died.

Later that night Besterd was given a breathalyzer tests and his alcohol level was between 110 and 175 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood which is over the legal limit of 80 milligrams.

Soon after that he was arrested and charged.

Appearing via Zoom, Besterd showed little or no emotion during the court proceedings.

The sentencing hearing has now been put over until March 11 and Crown Attorney George Christakos said he expects between 10 to 15 victim impact statements to be filed.

Devine's death has prompted a growing campaign to put fire extinguishers in as many vehicles as possible.